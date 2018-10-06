× Muskegon residents work to ‘Fill the Boat’ in an effort to support the Ronald McDonald House

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Vietnam War Navy river patrol boat was on display at Walmart in Muskegon on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up to help the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary fill the boat with toys and household items for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

“We don’t want anything back, in return, we just want to say thank you for what you do for other families,” said Tom Hosington of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

This is the first time Hosington hosted the event and he had lots of help.

“This is an opportunity for us to give back to the community there’s people who want to help children I would have been OK to be totally off the radar just so they can benefit of our presence,” said Robert Bowyer, who donated the boat for the fundraiser.

It’s a fundraiser that’s supporting an effort to help families who want to stay close to their sick children seeking treatment in Grand Rapids. The Ronald McDonald House has been around since 1900.

“A lot of the times they’re not able to get out and shop and go home and get things that they need for their families, so when they see us come in and do these things for them they’re super excited,” said Renee Davis with the Ronald McDonald House.

