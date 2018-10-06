Newaygo won over neighboring Grant Friday night, 21-7.
Newaygo 21, Grant 7
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Great programs collide in the Blitz game of the week
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Truck driver killed in Muskegon Co. crash
-
-
Scattered power outages in West Michigan after storms move through
-
Michigan rolls over Western Michigan 49-3
-
Grandville 28, West Ottawa 21
-
Portage Central 21, Portage Northern 20
-
Authorities searching for woman from Kent City wanted on multiple warrants
-
-
Morley Stanwood 21, Holton 8
-
Lions football returns to FOX 17 Friday night
-
Western Michigan falls 55-42 to Syracuse in home opener