× Noodles & Co. giving out free mac & cheese for National Noodle Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NoodlesREWARDS members are eligible for a cheesy deal going on today only.

Pasta Per Trio, the Michigan franchisee of Noodles & Co., is giving away free small bowls of their famous Wisconsin Mac & Cheese.

All customers have to do is purchase a regular size entrée and be an existing member of the NoodlesREWARDS program.

Anyone interested can cash in on the offer at any of the company’s three locations in Grand Rapids.