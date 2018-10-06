× Over 1,000 people run the airport runway for charity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 1,000 people showed up for the run the airport runway at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Saturday.

“This was a tremendous opportunity for runners, walkers, and families who wanted to experience a fun event on one of our runways that is normally only being used for aircraft,” said GFIA Marketing & Communications Director Tara Hernandez. “It was exciting to see West Michigan come out and brave the elements to experience our facility like never before, plus support a wonderful charity at the same time.”

Organizers say proceeds will go towards Make-A-Wish Michigan. Last year they raised $10,000, but they hope to exceed it this year.

“We’re delighted that the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is once again hosting the Runway 5K to benefit Make-A-Wish Michigan,” said Karen Davis, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Michigan. “We are so grateful for their support and the special care they extend to our wish kids and families. It’s through the generous support of our Michigan community, like our friends at GFIA, that we are able to grant transformational wishes to Michigan children battling critical illnesses.