Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Division underneath M-6

Posted 1:47 PM, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 02:05PM, October 6, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A vehicle struck a pedestrian on Division Avenue underneath M-6 on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cutlerville Fire Department, the victim was an adult male in his mid-20s. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff 911 Dispatch Center called the crash “serious.”

Three lanes of Division were closed down afterward while the Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene. Both northbound and southbound Division were affected.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

