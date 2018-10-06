Pewamo-Westphalia shut out Dansville Friday night, 61-0.
Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Dansville 0
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
Pewamo-Westphalia 38, Ithaca 0
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
Pewamo-Westphalia returns experienced and hungry
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Saranac 14
Kent City 43, Lakeview 0
Catholic Central 35, Sparta 0
Three Rivers 40, Sturgis 0
Hudsonville 41, Grand Haven 0
Spring Lake 16, Sparta 0
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz