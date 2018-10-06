× Suspicious death being investigated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Calhoun County.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a possible death at the Fairlane Apartments. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 33-year-old woman deceased inside the apartment, which was later determined to be her own residence.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, Calhoun County sheriff’s detectives were called in to conduct an investigation. Assisted by patrol division and crime lab personnel, the detectives were on scene combing for evidence to determine circumstances surrounding the death.

No obvious signs of foul play were found on scene but the death is being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday and the investigation remains open.

Anyone with any information about this case is being asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880.