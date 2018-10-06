Trivium Racing hosting 5k at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Week #7 High School Football Scores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Planes are not the only things speeding down the runways at Gerald R. Ford International Airport this weekend.

The GRR Runway 5k kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, with proceeds benefiting make a wish West Michigan.

The race will begin near the cargo facilities, ending on the general aviation runway.

Registration starts at $32 per person and includes an event t-shirt along with post race snacks.

If you don’t want to do the 5k, you can participate in the one mile fun run and walk for just $18.

Last year’s race raised $10,000 for Make-a-Wish Michigan.

Anyone interested can register at the website, here.

