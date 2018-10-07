B.O.B Brewery adding new flavors of its peanut butter porter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The B.O.B is hosting a special release party for two new additions of its peanut butter porter.

The two new flavors include peanut butter and jelly porter and salted caramel peanut butter.

The release party is set for Friday October 19th, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Grand Rapids.

Beer fanatics will receive a 22 oz. bottle or 16 oz can four pack of all four beer varieties, and a complimentary pig roast.

Tickets cost range from 20 to 35 bucks, to purchase click here.

