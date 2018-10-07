Bronson Hospital invest 20 million into new building

Posted 12:05 AM, October 7, 2018, by

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Bronson Hospital is investing more than 20 million dollars to build a new hospital in south haven.

The health system will replace the ageing hospital and medical offices over the next two years.

Plans include a 14 bed emergency department, lab and imaging services, a pharmacy, and medical offices.

Design plans for the new building are set to begin this month, with construction beginning as early as next year.

Health officials expect the new hospital to be done by the end of 2020.

