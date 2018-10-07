Create your own custom scarecrow for Halloween

Posted 12:37 AM, October 7, 2018, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. — If you haven’t started decorating for Halloween just yet, then you’re in luck.

Starting at 10 a.m. for just 10 dollars, you can create your own custom scarecrow at the Rockford Area Museum.

Everything will be provided, unless you have something special you will like to add.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum and North Kent Connect.

Participants will also receive a 10 dollar off coupon a large pizza at Vitale’s right across the street.

To volunteer for the event or sign up, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s