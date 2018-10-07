× Create your own custom scarecrow for Halloween

ROCKFORD, Mich. — If you haven’t started decorating for Halloween just yet, then you’re in luck.

Starting at 10 a.m. for just 10 dollars, you can create your own custom scarecrow at the Rockford Area Museum.

Everything will be provided, unless you have something special you will like to add.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum and North Kent Connect.

Participants will also receive a 10 dollar off coupon a large pizza at Vitale’s right across the street.

