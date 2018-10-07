× Deadly magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CNN) — At least 10 people were killed after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti late Saturday night, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency.

Another 135 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, the agency wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant said a crisis cabinet has been created to coordinate all emergency responses to the earthquake.

“Damage has been recorded mainly in the Far North. All my sympathies to the victims. The executive at the highest level is mobilized to provide appropriate answers. I call on the population to be cautious and calm,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

President Jovenel Moïse also tweeted that civil protection workers are already working to assist people in affected areas.

At least two aftershocks were felt.