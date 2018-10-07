Gr Vegfest teaching the benefits of healthy lifestyles

A picture of different types of vegetables.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday, you can learn more about eating healthy, at a West Michigan festival.

Vegfest kicks off at 10:30 a.m. for its 4th year to the Deltaplex in Grand Rapids.

Festival goers can learn more about the benefits of plant based diets.

You can chop it up with some local chefs, and check out local vegan friendly businesses.

Plus, there will also be tons of activities for kids.

Tickets are just 10 dollars, and kids 10 and under are free.

For more info visit the website, here. 

