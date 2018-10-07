Kalamazoo adding half a million dollars for housing assistance

Posted 12:12 AM, October 7, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is adding $500,000 dollars for housing assistance in its 2019 budget.

The money will be used to help low-income individuals and families in order to reduce homelessness in the community.

Just last month, the city forced homeless individuals to move from Bronson Park, who were protesting the poor conditions at local homeless shelters.

The public housing commission will need to come up with a plan to use the money by next April before funds will be distributed.

