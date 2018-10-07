× Lions up on Packers 24-0 at halftime

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Green Bay Packers at halftime of their NFL match-up at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

The game also marked a battle of NFC North Division combatants and two long-time rivals who have now met 178 times since 1930, when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans.

This time Detroit came out inspired with quarterback Matthew Stafford making the 117th straight start of his career. At the 11:16 juncture of the opener, Stafford hit Kenny Golladay with a 47-yard touchdown pass that was later nullified by a penalty.

The Lions were then forced to punt. The kick bounced off the Packers’ Kevin King and Detroit recovered at the 1-yard line. The Lions immediately scored on a 1-yard run by LeGarrette Blount for a 7-0 edge.

Then with 1:06 to go in the first frame, Blount ran it in for his second TD and a 14-0 advantage at the initial break.

Detroit’s Matt Prater started the second quarter off with a 39-yard field goal and a 17-0 lead. That was followed by the Lions recovering a fumble by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and scoring on a 7-yard pass from Stafford to Marvin Jones for a 24-0 count with just 15 seconds left, which stood until intermission.

Along the way, Mason Crosby missed on two field goals for Green Bay — the first one wide left while the second hit the right upright and bounced backward.

The Lions entered the game with a 1-3 record. They’ll now enjoy a bye week off. Detroit’s next outing will be a trip to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21.

The Packers brought a 2-1-1 ledger into the contest. Green Bay will be back in action on Monday night, Oct. 15, when it plays host to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.