New feature allows you to reserve a parking space in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can now secure a parking spot in downtown Grand Rapids all that to a new feature on the park mobile app.

Ellis Parking is offering a parking reservation feature at nine downtown lots and ramps.

To reserve a spot drivers can go to the Ellis Parking website or use the park mobile app, but expect to pay an extra seven to ten dollars for the premium service.

Events that qualify for the feature are held at Van Andel Arena, Devos Performance Hall, 20 Monroe Live, and the Civic Theater.

The feature is only available for evening parking for now, but is expected to expand by spring 2019, providing 24/7 parking.