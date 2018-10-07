Officials investigate deadly crash in Barry County’s Maple Grove Township

Posted 10:42 PM, October 7, 2018, by

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a woman is dead after an early morning crash  in Barry County.

It happened around 3:52 a.m. along East Cloverdale Road near Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.

Police officials say a 2003 Chevy Venture was traveling east on East Cloverdale Road when it went off the road, struck a tree and flipped over. Two people, a 25-year-old man and 59-year-old woman, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The man was taken to a West Michigan hospital for treatment, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved have been released.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s