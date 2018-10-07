Pulaski Days comes to a close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Thousands of people have been taking part in the annual 'Pulaski Days' in Grand Rapids. The Polish event has been packing halls this past week offering lots of people the chance to celebrate Polish style. The welcomed tradition pays tribute to Revolutionary War hero and Polish immigrant, General Pulaski.

“Just a whole community thing so people can get involved. A lot of good times, you get to see people you don’t get to see for the rest of the year at this festival. It gets everybody out it gets to their roots, gets them back to their home churches, and home neighborhoods," says long time 'Pulaski Days' celebrator Paul Skrzycki.

West Michigan is filled with Polish ancestry and 'Pulaski Days' invites the public to experience their culture.

5th Street and Diamond Halls just a couple places a person can go to check out the Polish atmosphere.

“It’s really about community they had a nice Polka Mass this morning so there’s the spiritual element, really close community. What it’s like to be Polish American and what it’s like to be part of a community. It’s great stuff,” says Curt Benson, who enjoys 'Pulaski Days'.

And it's never too early to start planning to help out with next year's event, if you're interested most of the halls start planning around Christmas time.