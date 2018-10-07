Showers continue to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy and mainly dry conditions in the latter half of the day once the main heavy showers and few storms move out NE of the area. We will see drizzle and misty light rain with isolated showers again this afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side and not moving much throughout the day staying in the 50s.

The temperatures and rain chances continue to be a roller coaster this week. Rain chances continue Monday with showers and storms mainly in the early morning hours primarily north of I-96. Monday afternoon we will stay mainly cloudy having shower chances spark up anywhere east of US-131.

Temperatures will cool off to end the weekend, but will work back up to 80 degrees to start the work week. The warm air will stick around through the middle of the work week with an upper level ridge of high pressure overhead. Once this ridge breaks down it will allow a cold front to move in bringing showers and storms with sharply cooler air behind it.

Rain chances will continue into the week with our next main chance arriving Wednesday night into Thursday with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail possible. Nothing is classified as severe yet but stay prepared with the Fox17 mobile weather app. Keep your umbrella handy and enjoy!