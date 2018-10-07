× State grants help two companies expand in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — two companies are expanding in West Michigan, after receiving state grants.

The two companies, Arcanum Alloys, a manufacturing company, and West Michigan Compounding, a recycling company, received performance-based grants of more than 150,000 dollars.

Arcanum Alloys, is moving its headquarters to Kentwood, bringing 25 high tech jobs.

West Michigan Compounding is expanding its current building in Greenville, bringing 33 jobs. The company plans to start construction later this month.

Both companies will be paid out over the course of three years if job creation goals are met.