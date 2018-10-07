Two people shot outside a Grand Rapids church

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say two people were shot outside a Grand Rapids church during a Sunday afternoon service.

It happened outside the Missionary Baptist Church located in the area of Charles Avenue and Logan Street on the city’s southeast side.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, two people ages 23-years old and 16-years old were shot. Investigators believe at least one of the victims was the intended target. Three vehicles in total were struck by gunfire and the church building was also hit. Police also say the don’t believe the church itself was the intended target.

Parishioners were led out a different exit, so the evidence was not disturbed during the investigation.

Police say the victims were taken to a West Michigan hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody. The intersection of Charles Avenue and Logan Street SE was shutdown during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.