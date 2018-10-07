× ‘Walking Dead’ actor Scott Wilson dies at age 76

NEW YORK (CNN) — Scott Wilson, a veteran actor who played Hershel Greene on the AMC television show “The Walking Dead,” has died, according to a statement from the network.

Wilson was 76.

The series’ verified Twitter account remembered the actor on Saturday. “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Wilson, whose acting credits date back to the 1967 movies “In the Heat of the Night” and “In Cold Blood,” played a veterinarian turned farmer in the zombie apocalypse drama series.

He appeared in more than 30 episodes of the popular show from 2011 to 2014 before his character was killed in the fourth season.

However, it had just been announced that he would be returning during the upcoming season.