Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

2-plus years later, lawsuit over ballot selfies not over

Posted 3:25 PM, October 8, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — Eager to snap and post an online photo of your Michigan ballot in the Nov. 6 election? Think again.

A lawsuit over photos in polling places still hasn’t reached the finish line — more than two years later. Next year seems likely.

A voter in the Kalamazoo area sued in 2016 to try to stop Michigan rules and laws that bar people from taking a photo of their marked ballot or publicly exposing it. Federal Judge Janet Neff granted an injunction, clearing the way for so-called ballot selfies.

But a higher court stepped in and said a change just days before the Trump-Clinton election would be a “recipe for election-day confusion.”

Joel Crookston’s lawsuit against the secretary of state still is ongoing while another election approaches. Crookston says his free-speech rights are being violated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s