Alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ expected to be charged in Ottawa County

Posted 4:44 AM, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53AM, October 8, 2018

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- A suspect accused of recording a West Michigan woman using a restroom could be charged in court as early as today.

The 18 year old suspect, was arrested Friday night after authorities released surveillance pictures of him.

Investigators say this happened at the Holland Township Meijer on West Shore Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa County deputies say the suspect was already in the bathroom when the woman went in, and he tried to take a picture with his phone under the stall.

We spoke to the victim involved who says she was horrified and ran to get a store employee. She says this serves as a reminder to think twice before using public restrooms.

