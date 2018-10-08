Allendale man searching for boy with autism who loves FedEx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Chris Jones owns Pack and Ship in Allendale. He says a around six months ago, a woman called him asking about how to get her hands on a toy FedEx truck for her son with autism who is obsessed with the packing company.

Chris got his hands on a toy FedEx truck at the beginning of September. When he went to call the mom and tell her the good news, there was one small problem.

“I went to find the lady’s number, because I wrote it down, and I couldn’t find it anywhere,” Chris Jones said.

Her name was also lost in the shuffle. Chris says he's tried posting online, but hasn't had any luck.

“I know the littlest things, they mean the world to these guys. If I can make this young man happy by giving him this truck, then it’s worth all the effort,” Jones said.

Now he's asking for help to find the mom and her son, to give him a special delivery.

“If I get this truck to him, it’s worth it,” Jones said.

If you have any information on who this child might be, Chris says to contact him at his work number: 616-895-8885.

He believes the family lives in the Allendale area and that the phone number had a 616 area code.