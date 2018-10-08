Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan

Posted 3:01 PM, October 8, 2018, by

WAUKEGAN, IL – Police in northern Illinois were surprised when they were called on reports of an alligator swimming in Lake Michigan.

They were even more surprised finding out the report was true.

A four-foot caiman, which is similar to an alligator, was found swimming in the lake. Waukegan Police Animal Control and staff at Larsen Marine Service captured the animal and took it to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment