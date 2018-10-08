Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan

WAUKEGAN, IL – Police in northern Illinois were surprised when they were called on reports of an alligator swimming in Lake Michigan.
They were even more surprised finding out the report was true.
A four-foot caiman, which is similar to an alligator, was found swimming in the lake. Waukegan Police Animal Control and staff at Larsen Marine Service captured the animal and took it to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Bobbie ball
Not good at all I would actually be freaking out if I saw.that .glad that they caught it and no one was injured