Be NICE: 4 steps on how to make a difference in each others’ lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan wants the community to "be nice" to each other, but not just in the traditional way. The local non-profit uses the word NICE as an acronym to highlight four steps all of us can do to make a difference in the lives of those around us.

Notice- Notice what is right, and what is good. That way you can tell what is different in they say someone is speaking, thinking, and acting.

Invite- Invite yourself to start a conversation. Take a risk and reach out to the person; take initiative and help them create a healthier environment for the sake of their mental health.

Challenge- Challenge the person or yourself to seek help, challenge yourself to ask the question, or challenge the stigma and lead by example.

Empower- Empower yourself with the knowledge that you have the effect on how someone thinks, acts, and feels.

Click here to make the pledge, and be NICE to others around you.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is located at 349 South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by going to benice.org or by calling (616)-389-8601.