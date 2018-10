× Car plows into Allendale home on Lake Michigan Drive

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Dispatchers in Ottawa County are asking drivers to avoid the area of Lake Michigan drive after a car ended up crashing into a home.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 block of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale.

No word on injuries so far.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Lake Michigan Drive between Rosewood and 56th Avenue.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.