Cash & cigarettes stolen during armed robbery at gas station

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich– Police in South Haven are looking for a pair of suspects who stole money and cigarettes from a gas station Sunday night.

South Haven Police Officers were dispatched to the armed robbery at the Shell Station off Broadway around 11:20 p.m. They say the suspects were gone by the time they got there.

Investigators say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk while the other took cigarettes. Both of them had bandannas covering their faces.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

South Haven Police officers were assisted by the Covert Township Police Department and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, along with Michigan State Police.

As they continue to follow up with leads, they’re asking anyone to call South Haven Police at 269-637-5151.

 

 

 

