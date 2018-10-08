Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Comstock fire chief remembered in national ceremony

Posted 4:23 PM, October 8, 2018, by

EMMITSBURG, Maryland – This weekend was the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend and a fallen West Michigan fire chief was remembered.

Photo provided by Mark Barnes, Oshtemo Twp.

Family and some members of the Comstock Fire Department took part in events in Maryland over the weekend to remember Ed Switalski, the chief of  the Comstock Township Fire Department, who was killed in June 2017 while working on a call on I-94. He was struck by a passing vehicle.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation holds a memorial weekend every year to memorialize firefighters nationwide who died in the past year.  103 firefighters were added to the Role of Honor this year.

