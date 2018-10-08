Crash victim robbed while unconscious in car, neighbor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating a two car crash that sent both drivers to the hospital. Adding insult to injury, one of the unconscious victims was reportedly robbed before emergency crews arrived.

The crash between a red sedan and a minivan happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the driver of the red car unconscious. He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. His name and condition were not immediately available.

A neighbor told WJW that she watched as several 'kids' robbed that driver, taking several things from the vehicle.

The driver of the minivan ran from the scene but was found by EMS just down the street from the crash. That person was also transported to a local hospital. A neighbor told WJW that another person ran from the van and was picked up by another vehicle.

It took police more than an hour to respond to the crash. WJW reached out to Cleveland police about the delayed response and are waiting to hear back.