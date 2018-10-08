× Detroit freeway could be renamed for Aretha Franklin

DETROIT (AP) — Officials in Detroit are considering another way to remember legendary Motown singer Aretha Franklin.

Detroit Democratic Rep. Fred Durhal III has proposed renaming a portion of M-10 for the Queen of Soul. The stretch would be from 8 Mile to Interstate 94.

Franklin died in August at age 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The road is now known by various names such as Lodge Freeway for a former Detroit mayor. Durhal says the section is near Franklin’s father’s church.

The measure has 80 co-sponsors and could be heard before the legislature adjourns its two-year session late this year.

The Detroit City Council acted last year to name a downtown street for Franklin and recently approved memorializing her in a city park .