Employee tied up during Mason Co. armed robbery

Posted 2:15 PM, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 02:44PM, October 8, 2018

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Mason County Sheriff is looking for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a Tractor Supply store.

The incident happened about 8:00 a.m. at the Tractor Supply in the 4500 block of W. US-10 in Amber Township.

The sheriff says that a customer walking up to the store called 911 after two employees came running from the building.  One of the employees had their hands tied.

The employees told deputies that a suspect with a long gun approached one of the employees and demanded money. After the suspect got the cash, he then tied up the employee and locked them in a closet.  The second employee who was working at the back of the store found the bound employee.

The Mason County Sheriff is still investigating.

