Former Mona Shores football star, shining in Mid-American Conference

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- Former Mona Shores football star, Tyree Jackson, returned home to Michigan on Saturday as the current Buffalo Bulls QB defeated Central Michigan 34-24.

Buffalo improved to 5-1 with the win over the Chippewas and the junior quarterback has a lot to do with it, throwing 17 touchdown passes to just four interceptions through six games.

"He's having a great year. We knew he would. Similar to what he did with the Shores program," Mona Shore head coach Matt Koziak says. "He's helping that Buffalo program turn that around and get that thing going."

Jackson's work ethic and physical abilities have left his new coaches signing his praises, too.

"He's a very humble young man, but especially through last year battling injury and things he's kind of been a new man," says Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold. "He's been more comfortable in the pocket and through that he's transitioned that to every facet of what he does for our program off the field, in the weight room, everything you want your quarterback to be."

And as for Jackson's prediction on the Sailors tough test against Muskegon this week, he's feeling confident.

"I think it will be really exciting. A lot of people might count out Mona Shores. Muskegon has a lot of high profile kids, but Mona Shores is going to be ready and I think they are going to come out and get a W."