GRPS investigating alleged assault by teacher; parents cause lockdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Public School District is investigating an alleged assault of a student by a teacher at Kent Hills Elementary.

John Helmholdt, the spokesman for the district, says that the district was informed of the allegation Sunday morning. Police were also contacted and have also started an investigation. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Several parents showed up at the school Monday morning causing the school to go on lockdown. Helmholdt says the group was using “threatening and inappropriate language towards staff and public safety officers.” Public safety officers are remaining on site for the day.

The group streamed the encounter on Facebook live. Helmholdt says that the use of Facebook live in a school violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act which protects the rights of other students.