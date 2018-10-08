Kavanaugh promises to be ‘team player’ on court

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (L) participates in a ceremonial swearing in by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy (R) as President Donald Trump, Kavanaugh's wife Ashley, youngest daughter Liza and oldest daughter Margaret look on in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in the Senate 50-48 after a contentious process that included several women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the Supreme Court “is not a partisan or political institution,” and is promising to “always be a team player on a team of nine.”
The Senate vote approving Kavanaugh’s nomination followed a bitter partisan fight that became a firestorm after sexual misconduct allegations emerged. He emphatically denied the allegations.
Kavanaugh is describing the confirmation process as “contentious and emotional” but says he has “no bitterness.”
Kavanaugh says all four of the clerks who will work for him at the high court are women.
He was sworn in by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy at an entirely ceremonial event Monday at the White House. Kavanaugh officially became a member of the high court Saturday. The other eight justices are all in attendance.