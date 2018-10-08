Kent ISD hosting free playgroups for kids in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A West Michigan organization is working to empower parents to give their children the best possible start in life.

Kent ISD is hosting the Bright Beginnings playgroups weekly for free. The classes usually run at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and some evening classes as well.

Bright Beginnings provides developmental information for children ages birth to five and suggests learning opportunities to encourage language, intellectual, physical and social and emotional growth.

You can learn more about how to get involved here or by calling  616-365-2276.

 

