Know the Law – Election Law
-
WMU law school founder Thomas Brennan Sr. dies
-
Natural Law candidate for governor says third place ‘would be a miracle’
-
Michigan Senate OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives
-
Want to learn about law enforcement? Join the MSP Citizens’ Academy
-
Know the Law- Statewide Bike Passing Law
-
-
Know the Law – Vehicle damage claims
-
$30 million poured into effort to energize young voters
-
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
-
Michigan Legislature OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives
-
Know the Law – School bus seat belt proposal
-
-
Know the Law – Drunk Driving Laws
-
Dem AG candidate: Adoption law discriminates against gays
-
Promoting voter ID, Trump says ID needed to buy groceries