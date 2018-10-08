Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Man accused of peeping on women in restaurant’s bathroom takes plea deal

Posted 5:21 PM, October 8, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A suspect accused of recording people inside the women’s restroom at a restaurant has taken a plea deal.

Prosecutors confirm to FOX 17 Brandyn Rosa, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of capturing an image of an unclothed person and one count of child sexually abusive material.

Mug shot of Brandyn James Rosa

The remaining charges against him have been dropped.

Rosa was arrested in February after police say a 14-year-old girl found a cellphone in the women’s restroom of Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street. Officials said the device had been recording.

Rosa remains in the Kent County Jail.

 

