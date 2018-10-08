Police: Man hit child with belt, tried to strangle female during assault

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man from Isabella County is facing charges after police say he assaulted a child with a belt and tried to strangle a woman while he was intoxicated.

Michigan State Police say Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post were dispatched to a domestic assault call at the Maple View Mobile Home Park in Chippewa Township Saturday morning.

Troopers say the suspect, 46-year-old Roman Gabriel Garcia, had been drinking and had attempted to strangle a woman who was able to get away and run to a neighbor’s home to call 911. Investigators say Garcia also assaulted a child in the residence, using a belt.

When Troopers arrived on scene, officials say Garcia was in the residence with two minor children and refused to come out or allow the kids to leave.

Eventually, police say one of the children opened the door allowing police to get in the home and arrest Garcia without further incident.

Garcia has been charged with five offenses including two counts of domestic violence as well as unlawful imprisonment, assault with indent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and interfering with electronic communications.

Garcia is currently being held at the Isabella County Jail.