Man pleads ‘no contest’ to manslaughter and stabbing woman with ‘Samuari Sword’

Posted 3:59 PM, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 04:10PM, October 8, 2018

Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges after accidentally stabbing a woman in the buttocks, killing her.

Armand Cole is set to be sentenced next week in the death of Amanda Shankle in April.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat tells FOX 17 that Shankle died as a result of a single puncture wound to her buttocks by a “Samuari Sword.” After initially charging Cole with Open Murder, prosecutors determined that Manslaughter was more appropriate because Shankle was conscious when she arrived at the hospital and did not accuse Cole of intentionally stabbing her.

Maat also says that Cole told investigators the injury was caused during “horseplay” and the evidence found agrees with that assessment. He says that Cole did not show an intention to kill, but was grossly negligent. He says the charge is similar to other cases where a person is killed when a weapon is improperly handled.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17.

