Meet owls, make a scarecrow, and more at Blandford’s Harvest Festival

The vibrant colors of fall are starting to really pop around West Michigan. Imagine how gorgeous Blandford Nature Center is this time of year, and they want everyone to come out and see the colors for themselves at the annual Harvest Festival this weekend.

The Harvest Festival will have activities for all ages like candle dipping, scarecrow making, horse-drawn wagon rides, apple pressing, face painting, arts and crafts, plus there will be live music by Beaver Xing.

Guests can also get up close and see all of Blandford's animal ambassadors, like the barn owl they brought on the show.

There will also be food by Tamales Lady food truck, and other concessions available for purchase.

Admission is $5 for members, and $8 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door the day of.

The festival is Saturday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.