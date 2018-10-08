Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in order to be eligible for November's elections. The same goes for absentee ballots.

The City Clerk's office in Grand Rapids has extended hours to make things easier, and Tuesday they'll be open until 7 p.m.

Voters can also register at any Secretary of State Office.

The general election is on November 6.

2. A new hospital is coming to Southwest Michigan. Bronson Hospital is investing more than $20 million into a new facility in South Haven.

Plans include at 14 bed emergency department, lab and imaging services, a pharmacy, and medical offices for primary care and specialty providers.

The project will actually replace the aging hospital and medical offices over the next two years.

Construction is set to start as early as next year and health officials expect the new hospital to be finished by the end of 2020.

3. A free breakfast program is teaming up with a well known business to meet the demands of its quickly growing initiative.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church started serving breakfast every week in 2006. Since then, what started as a small program has grown, and is feeding up to 200 people every Sunday. To meet the demand, Meijer is stepping in to supply food for the next few weeks.

The church is on Division and Pearl, and hosts the breakfast every Sunday from 8 to 9 a.m.

4. Hate trying to find a parking spot in downtown Grand Rapids? Now people can reserve one!

Ellis Parking announced a new reservation feature, that's good at nine lots and ramps downtown. Either go to the Ellis website and make a reservation, or use the Park Mobile app, which is different from the MOTU app the city uses.

At this point, the feature is only available for evening parking, but it's expected to expand to 24/7 parking in the spring.

Drivers can also use the service for events at Van Andel Arena, 20 Monroe Live, DeVos Performance Hall, and the Civic Theater.

5. The sixth annual Bark in the Dark happened at Riverside Park over the weekend, benefiting the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The costume contest was probably one of the best they've had in years, plus there were lots of goodies and giveaways too.

Nearly 600 people took to the trails wearing their glow gear.

They haven't announced a grand total of how much was raised, but West Michigan never disappoints.

The next big fundraiser for HSWM is Paws, Claws and Corks in March.