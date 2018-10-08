New Kids On The Block coming to Grand Rapids next summer

Posted 10:00 AM, October 8, 2018, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: (L-R) Singers Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during a stop of The Total Package Tour at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Get ready to re-live your youth…the New Kids On The Block are coming to Grand Rapids.

NKOTB announced their 2019 The MixTape Tour Monday. The tour will include specials guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The tour will stop and perform at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Thursday, June 13, 2019.  The tour also makes nearby stops in Rosemont, Illinois on June 14 and 15, and in Detroit on June 18.  Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 12 at 10:00 at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices and through Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are limited to eight per order.

The band also released this video Monday as well.

