× The numbers are in: Gold Coast Doulas collects more than 18k diapers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In September, Gold Coast Doulas hosted its third annual Diaper Drive with a goal to collect 30,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

Diaper Need Awareness Week is a week to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the U.S. aged three or younger who live in poor or low-income families.

After a week of fundraising, the total numbers are in. Gold Coast Doulas and area businesses helped raise: