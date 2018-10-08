The numbers are in: Gold Coast Doulas collects more than 18k diapers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In September, Gold Coast Doulas hosted its third annual Diaper Drive with a goal to collect 30,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties.
Diaper Need Awareness Week is a week to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the U.S. aged three or younger who live in poor or low-income families.
After a week of fundraising, the total numbers are in. Gold Coast Doulas and area businesses helped raise:
- 18,963 disposable diapers
- 142 wipes
- 442 cloth diaper covers
- 107 cloth wipes
- 36 wet bags
- 530 diaper pads
- 108 prefolds
- 8 snappies