The numbers are in: Gold Coast Doulas collects more than 18k diapers

Posted 7:14 AM, October 8, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In September, Gold Coast Doulas hosted its third annual Diaper Drive with a goal to collect 30,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

Diaper Need Awareness Week is a week to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the U.S. aged three or younger who live in poor or low-income families.

After a week of fundraising, the total numbers are in. Gold Coast Doulas and area businesses helped raise:

  • 18,963 disposable diapers
  • 142 wipes
  • 442 cloth diaper covers
  • 107 cloth wipes
  • 36 wet bags
  • 530 diaper pads
  • 108 prefolds
  • 8 snappies

