Tryout for female football team, GR Tidal Waves, Oct. 13 & 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who says that boys or men are the only ones that can play hard-hitting football? For the ladies that want to tackle the sport, the Grand Rapids Tidal Waves are looking for players to help them conquer their second season.

The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves are a national league certified by the Women's Football Alliance, where they play real, hard-hitting, tackle football. No light touching or flags here!

Tryouts will be held on October 13 and 28 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Douglas Walker Park.

To register for tryouts or to get more information, visit tidalwavesfootball.com or call (616)-401-5593.