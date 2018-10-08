Hurricane Tracker – Michael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Why not to say ‘good luck’ to your kids

Posted 5:02 PM, October 8, 2018, by

Dr. Eddie O'Connor talks about the best things you can say to your kid before competition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s