Dr. Eddie O'Connor talks about the best things you can say to your kid before competition.
Why not to say ‘good luck’ to your kids
-
How to ensure kids are training for sports at right intensity, frequency
-
Get a “Got another friend request message’ in your Facebook inbox? It’s a hoax
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 5
-
‘I think everybody has their thing:’ Finding new and unusual ways to unwind
-
Smart Shopper: Back-to-school ways to save
-
-
Police warn drivers about bus safety as new school year approaches
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 23
-
Family says common household item nearly killed their dog
-
Blind woman saved her own life by learning to swim – at 50
-
Judge candidate could make history, says representation of minorities and women matters
-
-
From West Africa to West Michigan, family walks for clean water
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 1
-
Belonging to separate parties, twin sisters run for office