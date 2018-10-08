Wine & Wig event to raise money for breast cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are lots of events showing their support and raising money for a good cause. One of those events is Wine and Wig, happening on Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Guests can come out and walk around the gardens, sipping on locally made wines while sporting their favorite wig.

Tickets start at $100, and the money will benefit Komen Michigan, the American Cancer Society, Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, and the Van Andel Institute.

Wine and Wig is happening Saturday, October 13 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit westmichiganwoman.comm/tickets.