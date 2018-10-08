Wine & Wig event to raise money for breast cancer awareness

Posted 11:45 AM, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46AM, October 8, 2018

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are lots of events showing their support and raising money for a good cause. One of those events is Wine and Wig, happening on Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Guests can come out and walk around the gardens, sipping on locally made wines while sporting their favorite wig.

Tickets start at $100, and the money will benefit Komen Michigan, the American Cancer Society, Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, and the Van Andel Institute.

Wine and Wig is happening Saturday, October 13 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit westmichiganwoman.comm/tickets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s