You can now get Carrabba’s delivered to your home

Posted 9:09 AM, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, October 8, 2018
GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- October is National Pasta Month and Carrabba’s Italian Grill is celebrating while giving back.
The company has unveiled a new dish to celebrate. It's called Pasta Georgio features penne pasta with sautéed bell peppers and Romano, tossed in roasted red pepper sauce, then topped and baked with meatballs and melted mozzarella.
You can also take part in their Pasta with a Purpose this October, giving $1 from every order at all restaurant locations will be donated back to cancer research, up to $50,000.

