2018 Haunted Attractions across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s that time of year once again to test your level of fear. Check out our 2018 list of haunted attractions from around West Michigan.

Dorr

Witches of New Salem Haunted Woods & Corn Maze – 4516 24th Street, Dorr. Facebook Page

Fennville

Crane Orchards – Haunted Corn Maze and 3D Barn. Facebook page

Holton

Trail of Terror – 7582 Crocker Road, Holton. Facebook Page

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Haunt Park – 7656 Ravine Road, Kalamazoo. Facebook Page

Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tours – Various locations. Facebook Page

Marshall

Marshall Carriage Co. & Ghost Tours – 203 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall. Facebook Page

Muskegon

The Haunted Mall – The Lakes Mall Facebook Page

Niles

Niles Haunted House Scream Park – 855 Mayflower Rd, Niles. Facebook Page

South Haven

Haunted Campus at the Michigan Maritime Museum – Oct. 19 & 20 . Facebook Page

Wyoming

The HAUNT – 256 28th Street SW Wyoming. Facebook Page

Moonlight Manor – 5420 Fieldstone Dr SW, Wyoming. Oct. 30 & 31. Facebook Page