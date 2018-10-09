2018 Haunted Attractions across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s that time of year once again to test your level of fear. Check out our 2018 list of haunted attractions from around West Michigan.
Dorr
Witches of New Salem Haunted Woods & Corn Maze – 4516 24th Street, Dorr. Facebook Page
Fennville
Crane Orchards – Haunted Corn Maze and 3D Barn. Facebook page
Holton
Trail of Terror – 7582 Crocker Road, Holton. Facebook Page
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Haunt Park – 7656 Ravine Road, Kalamazoo. Facebook Page
Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tours – Various locations. Facebook Page
Marshall
Marshall Carriage Co. & Ghost Tours – 203 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall. Facebook Page
Muskegon
The Haunted Mall – The Lakes Mall Facebook Page
Niles
Niles Haunted House Scream Park – 855 Mayflower Rd, Niles. Facebook Page
South Haven
Haunted Campus at the Michigan Maritime Museum – Oct. 19 & 20 . Facebook Page
Wyoming
The HAUNT – 256 28th Street SW Wyoming. Facebook Page
Moonlight Manor – 5420 Fieldstone Dr SW, Wyoming. Oct. 30 & 31. Facebook Page